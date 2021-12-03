For the first time in nearly two years, the unemployment rate in Western Alberta has dropped below 7 per cent. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent in November, down from 7.1 per cent in October. This time last year, the area’s unemployment sat at 10.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta saw significant movement from October to November, dropping to 7.2 per cent from 7.7 per cent. The national unemployment rate also dropped in the month of November from 6.8 to 6.0 per cent.