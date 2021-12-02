11 recovered and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 68 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, five new and five recovered cases were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 84 active cases remain in the region.

Province-wide, 366 new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday from just over 9,600 tests for a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent. Across Alberta, 419 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 76 requiring the ICU.