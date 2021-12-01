The City of Grande Prairie has announced a plethora of New Year’s Eve activities that will take over Muskoseepi Park. The ‘New Years Eve-ning Out’ will include live entertainment at the amphitheater, as well as outdoor public skating on the pond, horse and wagon rides in the park, as well as Indigenous Story Walk, and snowshoeing.

Programming and Events Supervisor Hayley Kramps says unlike 2020, they have a better idea of what the restrictions will likely look like when it comes to ringing in the new year, and they were able to plan a fulsome event for residents of all ages.

“We’re looking to have something for everybody, and multiple things, so that if you lose interest in one area, you can move to another area of the park and find another thing to do, and hopefully just moving throughout the area and finding many different activities for you and your family,” she adds.

Kramps says she is particularly excited to have the Indigenous Story Walk once again part of the celebrations and hopes the public will take in the experience during their time in the park.

“We have done it a few times, but we are really excited to have it at this particular event, because it will go with snowshoeing, and it will be throughout the park, so we are hoping to have a really authentic experience for the public.”

She adds a giant New Years Resolution Tree is will be displayed on a wall at the Ernie Radbourne Pavillion for residents to add their resolutions, with the whole evening capping off with a duel fireworks display at both Muskoseepi Park and the Community Knowledge Campus. She adds the city is hoping to maintain the double fireworks celebrations, at least throughout the pandemic.

“As long as we are not able to entertain as large as a celebration as we normally would, we are hoping to provide duel fireworks.”

The New Years Eve-ning Out takes place from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on December 31st, and you can find more information on the City of Grande Prairie website.