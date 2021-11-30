Ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), the Peace Region is holding a virtual event to celebrate persons with disabilities, including presenting the Inclusive Community Award.

The event will feature keynote speaker Jennifer Douglas of Peace Area Riding for the Disabled Society (PARDS), and community speaker Nicky Olokose of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Inclusive Community Award honours recipients that have demonstrated an innovative way to reach persons with disabilities, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, and offer support. Nominations can be made here until December 1st.

Mieke de Groot is part of the Peace Region IDPD planning committee and she says they are looking forward to the virtual event and presenting the award.

“The award goes to people who demonstrate a spirit of inclusion, people who make sure that everything they do accommodates the needs of the public, regardless of what their own needs may be,” she says.

When asked what the Peace Region does very well, de Groot says that she feels like they are always open to feedback on how they can better serve persons with disabilities.

“I think they want to improve and have accessible services. I’ve never spoken to anyone in the region that said they felt like they don’t have the time for it, to improve access,” de Groot says. With that intention, and with increased funds coming from the federal government, there is more opportunity for the Peace Region to become accessible. Really it is the intention, and the willingness that is the very best we’ve got.”

“IDPD is really a celebration of the fact that regardless of what disabled persons’ limitations are, or whether or not we have a diagnosis, we are worth celebrating,” she adds.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated worldwide on December 3rd. The Peace Region will celebrate IDPD on December 10th, including holding a virtual event December 10th, from 11:45 A.M. to 1 P.M.