Wind warning issued for Grande Prairie region
A wind warning has been issued for Grande Prairie. (Abby Zieverink, mygrandeprairienow.com)
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Grande Prairie region, with gusts as high as 90 kilometre per hour expected to blow through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The national meteorological and climate service are reminding residents that that strong can cause serious damage or injury, as it can pick up and throw loose objects. Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. The winds are expected to die down by Wednesday morning.