For the first time since August 4th, fewer than 100 active cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. This, after 32 recovered and 13 new cases of the virus were reported in the municipality over the weekend. There are now 88 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 21 new and 15 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also discovered over the last 72 hours. There are 92 active cases remaining in the region.

Province-wide, 806 new cases of the virus were identified over the weekend from 19,156 cases for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. Across Alberta, 432 remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 77 requiring the ICU.