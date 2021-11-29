A recent three-day unreserved Richie Bros. auction in Grande Prairie netted more than $51 million in sales. Regional Sales Manager Terry Moon says the online auction saw winning bids come from as far as Vietnam, India, and Ukraine, while attracting more than 10,000 bidders from 47 countries.

“We had a great selection of late-model, low-hour assets in Grande Prairie, with something for everyone, including yellow iron, trucks, a nice aggregate package, forestry equipment, and even real estate,” he says.

“We continued to see very aggressive bidding and robust pricing across almost every single asset category in this auction.”

The auction house says approximately 96 per cent of the equipment sold from November 22nd to 24th was to Canadian buyers, including approximately 49 per cent being purchased by Albertans.