Some exciting news from the City of Grande Prairie, as the Grande North Winter festival has been announced. Grande North aims to be accessible to all residents in some capacity and include a combination of paid admission and free, family-centered activities. Some of those activities include live music, a DJ, a free skating oval, and sleigh rides in Muskoseepi Park.

The festival hosts an array of activities throughout the downtown core including Bonnetts Energy Centre, Montrose Cultural Centre, and Muskoseepi Park. It aims to create a unique experience centered around ice and snow, to embrace the northern winters, provide residents an event to look forward to during this season, and encourage community connection.

“The City is proud and extremely excited to introduce the Grande North Winter Festival this year. The event is the first of its kind in the community, and a unique and collaborative approach to warm up the community this winter,” says Mayor Jackie Clayton. “We look forward to seeing the whole community come out to connect and take part in the various festivities taking place across the weekend to meet everyone’s interests.”

Other attractions include Francophone Association toffee making at multiple locations, Indigenous artisan sales and buskers, licensed ice gardens with ice carving, food, and beverage at the Bonnetts Energy Centre, Storm home games Friday and Saturday night, and live music at the Bowes Arena both nights, including The Legendary Life of Tom Petty featuring Clayton Bellamy, McKindred, The Wild, The Standstills and The Northbloods.

The festival will take place from January 14th-16th, 2022.