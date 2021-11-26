High school football players get set to take the field for the festivities at Commonwealth Stadium. (Supplied Alberta Football)

The St. Joseph Celtics and Sexsmith Sabres will represent the Grande Prairie area, looking to capture the provincial football crown at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton this weekend.

St. Joe’s and the Sabres both advanced to the championship games after their playoff victories in the Tier II and Tier IV northern championship from last weekend. St. Joe’s topped the Leduc Tigers 65-33, while the Sexsmith Sabres shutout the Ardrossan Bisons 39-0.

St. Joe’s plays at 7 P.M. on Friday and Sexsmith will play at 11 A.M. on Saturday.

The full schedule for the festivities is below.

Friday, November 26th

1:00 p.m. – 6-Man Final (J.C. Charyk vs. Millwoods Christian)

4:00 p.m. – Tier III Final (Cochrane vs. Holy Rosary)

7:00 p.m. – Tier II Final (Holy Trinity Academy vs. St. Joseph’s)

Saturday, November 27th

11:00 a.m. – Tier IV Final (W.R. Myers vs. Sexsmith)

2:30 p.m. – Tier I Regional Division Final (Raymond vs. Ross Sheppard)

6:00 p.m. – Tier I Brian Fryer Division Final (St. Francis vs. Harry Ainlay)

Fans can follow all the ASAA action on the Football Alberta website.