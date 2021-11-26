The Isaac Family named MD of Greenview Farming Family of the Year. (Supplied MD of Greenview)

Jerome and Liz Issac saw their commitment to farming excellence and community involvement recognized, as they were awarded the 2021 Greenview Farming Family of the Year.

The Isaac family are third-generation farmers, as Jerome’s grandfather moved to the Harper Creek area and broke land for a homestead in 1936.

The couple manages thousands of acres of cropland, including a barn full of chickens and a feedmill in Harper Creek Agro. The award honours both their farming business practices and community involvement.

“Greenview is proud to recognize farm families who represent strong values in their farming practices,” Reeve Tyler Olsen says. “The Isaac Family is an exceptional example of successional farmers who continually contribute to their community.”

For more than 50 years, farming families from northern and central Alberta have been recognized and honoured with the Farm Family Award. Agricultural Service Boards from northern and central Alberta nominate outstanding families that best represent the values of the family farm within their community.

The Municipal District of Greenview No. 16 is the third largest rural municipality in Alberta. Greenview includes the towns of Fox Creek and Valleyview, the hamlets of Little Smoky, Ridgevalley, DeBolt, Landry Heights, Grovedale, and Grande Cache.

The Isaac Family is one of 25 families that were recognized on November 12th, 2021, at the Farm Family Awards Banquet held during Farmfair International in Edmonton, AB.