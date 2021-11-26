22 recovered and six new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 103 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, right recovered and six new cases of the virus were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 81 active cases of Covid remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 469 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 98 requiring the ICU. Province-wide, 379 new cases were identified on Wednesday from just over 9,600 tests for a positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.