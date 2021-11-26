Police are hoping to hear from people who may have seen what led up to a serious hit and run involving a pedestrian on Highway 43. The crash happened near Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation on October 9th, two kilometres west of Range Road 230.

A 20-year-old woman was hit in the westbound lanes of the highway sometime between 5 and 7:30 a.m. and was found in the ditch by someone passing by. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Valleyview RCMP has put out a plea for anyone who may have seen the crash or a woman walking on the highway near the First Nation around that time to reach out. Information can be given by calling the Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.