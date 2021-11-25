Freezing rain is being reported in the Grande Prairie and Peace River regions, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

“A band of light freezing rain will pass over parts of northern Alberta tonight.”

In Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for the snow and freezing rain to change to rain around midnight with the temperature rising to plus one degree by Thursday morning.

Residents are removed surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.