The Peace Regional RCMP is warning residents of a heavy police presence in the area of 45 Avenue and 53 Street in Grimshaw. Police say they responded to a report of a break and enter to a property in the area on November 21st when another complaint was received regarding a stolen vehicle at approximately.

Police say at approximately 9:30 p.m that night, they also received a report of a stolen vehicle, along with stolen firearms that had occurred in the Grimshaw area.

Subsequent investigations into all of those matters lead the RCMP to obtain a warrant to search a home in the municipality for a number of items, including stolen firearms. It’s expected the investigation at the residence will continue well into Tuesday evening.