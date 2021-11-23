The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids is now in Alberta. Premier Jason Kenney says more than 394,000 doses arrived on Tuesday and are now being distributed to 120 Alberta Health Services vaccination clinics around the province.

He says parents with children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be able to book first doses starting Wednesday using the online booking website.

“The wait is nearly over for Alberta families with children between the ages of five and 11. Now that there is a safe, effective vaccine approved for use for these youngsters, and with doses arriving in the province, we can start booking appointments,” Kenney says.

“Within days, we will begin administering the first pediatric doses, helping to ensure even more Albertans are protected from COVID-19.”

With that, Kenney says almost 94-percent of the province’s total population is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kids under 12 will continue to have access to businesses and venues participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program regardless of their vaccination status.