The MD of Greenview and DeBolt Fire Station #31 is making the holidays a little merrier with their second annual Fill A Fire Truck food drive.

They are also partnering with the DCC Ridgevalley 4H Multiclub, who is is hosting a toy drive. Toys to be donated must be unopened and new, with toys needed for all ages.

Regional Deputy Fire Chief Gord Meek says so far the event is going well and they are looking forward to continuing to provide for those in need in the DeBolt community.

“This year, we are off to a really good start. We’ve received food and cash donations and we have surpassed the number of donations we received last year. We’d like to offer as much as we can to support our local DeBolt, Ridgevalley, and Crooked Creek community,” he says.

All food donations received will directly support the DeBolt Food Bank. The toys collected will be given to the local Ridgevalley/Valleyview community and distributed with the Christmas Hampers that the Feedlot Cafe prepares.

The Feedlot Cafe prepares Christmas Hampers for families in need. Anyone can sponsor a full Christmas Hamper for a family for $100, however, donations of any amount are appreciated. Hampers include a turkey meal with all the fixings and age-appropriate gifts.

If you would like to nominate a family in need, call the Feedlot Cafe at 780-957-3953. All nominations and recipients are confidential.

To help Fill A Fire Truck, drop off your new, unwrapped toy, and or non-perishable food items at the locations below.

Thursday, November 25, 2021, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Trapper Gords

Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm – DeBolt Christmas Market