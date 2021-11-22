The first two-week residential snow clearing rotation began in Grande Prairie on Monday, with crews targeting the neighbourhoods of Crystal Heights, Crystal Landing, Hillside, Ivy Lake Estates, Mountview, Summit, and VLA/Montrose.

The city says the decision was made to begin the first round of clearing due to the already accumulated snow, along with snow and freezing weather in the forecast for the remainder of the week. The city says if a neighbourhood is not completed in week one of the rotation, crews return in week two to complete the area. The full neighbourhood schedule is as follow:

Monday: Crystal Heights, Crystal Landing, Hillside, Ivy Lake Estates, Mountview, Summit, and VLA/Montrose.

Tuesday: Country Club Estates, Countryside North and South, Country Club West, Patterson and South Patterson, Southview, and Signature Falls.

Wednesday: Avondale, Cobblestone, College Park, Fieldbrook, Highland Park, Riverstone, Smith, and Swanavon.

Thursday: Mission Heights, O’Brien Lake, Pinnacle Ridge, Stone Ridge, and Westpointe.

Friday: Arbour Hills, Copperwood, Crystal Lake Estates, Crystal Ridge, Gateway, Lakeland, Northridge, and Royal Oaks.