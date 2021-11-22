The 32-foot Christmas tree that was dropped at intersection of 100 Street and 101 Avenue in Hythe last in 2018, Emma Mason

Plans for the Christmas Tree Drop in the Hamlet of Hythe may be kick started after County of Grande Prairie councillors gave the green light to provide support from the public works department in setting up the holiday kick-off event.

While no funding was approved, Reeve Leanne Beaupre says they were happy to show the commitment to the Hythe and District AG Society to help in the setup of the event. She adds they also gave more detail about how organizations like the society can tap into grants, and funding sources for future events.

“With the transition from the village to the Hamlet of Hythe, we really thought we could help through the set up for the stand for the tree, the barricade and things like that, [that] were manageable for public works, with very little financial implication or staff time.”

“They would have approached the village at the time to help provide some of that gift in kind because they can’t manage it, they don’t have the equipment to do so,” she adds.

Beaupre says while this particular tree drop event only began in 2018, it still has the power to bring a community together. She adds council will also continue to welcome dialogue from any not-for-profits when it comes to event support.

“Encouraging those organizations that are putting those community events on, that if they need funding in the future, there are grant streams they can apply to,” she adds.

No details about a potential date for the Hythe Christmas Tree drop have been made public.