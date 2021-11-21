No one was injured after a fire in the basement of a house in the Patterson neighbourhood on Friday night. The Grande Prairie Fire Department says they were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m., and arrived to smoke and fire coming from the basement area of the house.

Fire officials say they were able to knock back the fire fairly quickly, and subsequently stopped the fire from spreading into other parts of the house, or any neighbouring homes. While no one was injured, the fire department adds several people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.