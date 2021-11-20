Grande Prairie RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl, who was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on November 19th of 2021.

Taniesha Smith is described as 5’3, 148 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Authorities say she was last seen possibly wearing a black sweater with a camo fox logo on the front of it. There is a concern for her wellbeing and authorities would like to verify that she is safe.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.