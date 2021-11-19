Nine new and four recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie Thursday. There are now 130 active cases in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, six recovered and four new cases were also identified over the last 24 hours. 81 active cases remain in the region.

Province-wide, 496 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 93 requiring the ICU. Across Alberta, 412 new cases were identified on Thursday from 8,673 tests for a positivity rate of 4.75 per cent.

As of November 18th, 73.4 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 67.3 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 71.8 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 66.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.