New signage has been installed at the intersection of 107 Avenue & 110 Street in Grande Prairie ahead of the new hospital opening. (mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

Drivers on 107 Avenue near the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital are being asked to pay close attention to signage, as traffic flows at the intersection of 107 Avenue and 110 Street have changed.

Westbound traffic on 107 Avenue will now be controlled by yield signs, with north and southbound traffic in and out of the new medical facility will flow freely. The city has installed bright signs in the area to give people a long distance heads up to the changes, and is asking drivers to remain attentive while everyone can get adjusted to the new alignment.

The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital is set to open on December 4th.