Long-time Grande Prairie City councillor Helen Rice’s funeral service will be held on November 24th, with a live stream option for those unable to attend but still wish to pay their respects. Helen was a friend to many, with a long history on Grande Prairie City Council and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.

City councillor Chris Thiessen says she made a huge impact on him and his career.

“Both before my time on council and when I became part of city council, Helen was instrumental in a lot of ways. She was a good guide, mentor, and a great friend. She was like a mother figure in her approach to me at times, she helped me find my voice on council and she gave me every opportunity to make my dreams come true. She was huge in my life,” he says.

“Helen was loved and adored by many people across the country, province, and in the city of Grande Prairie. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a big turnout at the funeral service. I know there are hundreds of people in Grande Prairie Helen has touched and thousands more across the country,” he adds.

Exemption protocols are in effect, people must wear masks, present proof of vaccination, or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Memorial donations may be made to Grande Prairie Palliative Care Society, or to a charity of their choice in memory of Helen Rice. You can also leave your condolences here if you would like to. Residents can also plant a tree in memory of Rice or a group of trees for $50.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by the caring staff at the Grande Prairie Hospice. A live stream of the service will also be available 15 minutes before the service on Helen’s obituary located on Oliver’s Funeral Home website.