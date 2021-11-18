A $1 million drug and weapons seizure in Edmonton is believed to have ties to Grande Prairie. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams says the seizure was the result of an investigation into what they’re calling an interprovincial drug trafficking network.

Police say on November 2nd, the ALERT organized crime and gang team searched three homes in Edmonton, while also conducting traffic stops in both Red Deer and Whitecourt. Officials say from the seizures, a combined $1 million in drugs, including 8,500 grams of meth, 1,317 grams of fentanyl, three handguns, and nearly 650 rounds of ammo. Authorities say one of the guns may have been 3-D printed and was equipped with a suppression device.

“ALERT’s investigation revealed the Edmonton-based group was aggressive in supplying smaller cells in Grande Prairie and Red Deer,” says ALERT Edmonton Inspector Kevin Berge.

“By leveraging our criminal intelligence, and coordinating ALERT’s resources, we were able to undermine their operations by intercepting significant shipments of harmful drugs.”

Five people have been arrested in connection to the seizure, but no charges have been laid.