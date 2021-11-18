The organizer behind the Grande Prairie Lockdown Lights is looking to make the second annual holiday event even bigger than the first time around.

Susan Borthwick, who created the lockdown map in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic in the province was sweeping through its second wave, says the idea came from the desire to try and find something for people to do in the midst of an incredibly difficult time.

“A lot of people drive around and look at the Christmas lights as a family, and having the map was a quick resource that they could zoom in on a subdivision,” she says.

“We were stuck inside for so long that it was nice to get out and do something safe with your family, you weren’t interacting with anyone outside of your household.”

With approximately 450 pins dropped on the digital map last year, Borthwick is hoping to see that number increase even higher in 2021. She believes the growth of the social media group itself could potentially point to more interest. Borthwick adds they’re trying to also trying to shine a spotlight on all of the Peace Country’s Christmas events to involve as many people as possible.

“We went from I believe 3,000 members to over 5,000 this year, so I’m hoping we will get a few more of the blank spots filled in on the map,” she says.

“We’ve got a list of all Christmas events, everything from markets, free skates, to organizations looking for helping hands this year,” she adds.

Borthwick says they currently have around 50 addresses for people to take in holiday decoration displays, and plans to update the map at least once a week between now and the end of December, with more frequent updates coming the closer we get to December 25th. You can find more information about GP Lockdown Lights on Facebook.