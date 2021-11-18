St. Catherine Catholic school is hosting a fundraiser for two of their young students currently receiving treatment at Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. Paizley has a rare kidney disease with no cure and is waiting for a transplant, while Novalee underwent surgery to remove a tumor in her liver, which was eventually identified as cancerous.

The school is collecting gift cards and cash donations to support these two girls, including items like grocery gift cards and fuel gift cards. Cash donations will be used to purchase vouchers from Skip the Dishes and small gifts for the girls.

Principal Shelley LaCroix says she is thankful for the people of Grande Prairie to be very much in the fight with these two girls.

“It’s fantastic, the response from our school community has been amazing and the broader community of Grande Prairie as well. Everyone has been very generous. We are hoping to give them each something for the beginning of December, going into the Christmas season and if it plays out that it lasts longer, that’s okay too,” she says.

“Thanks so much to the generous hearts of Grande Prairie. It’s been amazing to see and experience.”

Novalee will be at Stollery in Edmonton for chemotherapy treatments and Paizley will be there until she finds a transplant. If you are able to help, donations are being accepted until November 30th.