The first of several feminine hygiene product dispensers have been installed in two Grande Prairie Public School District Schools, as part of the United Way Alberta Northwest’s Period Promise campaign.

The dispensers now in the Grande Prairie Composite High School, and Crystal Park School, are among five to be installed thanks to a donation from the Swan City Rotary Club.

Grande Prairie Public School Division Superintendent Sandy McDonald says they’re thankful to be able to partner with the United Way Northwest Alberta, to help create solutions and awareness to the issue of period poverty.

“Thank you from our staff and students as well… I know they will benefit greatly from this equitable program,” he says.

“We also want to thank the Swan City Rotary Club for funding this initial installment of the program, the power of community

brought this to our two schools, and we are grateful.”

Crystal Park School Principal Cindy Clarkson says they are grateful that the facility was selected to be the recipient of the barrier-free dispenser.

This program will allow for our students who sometimes are unable to meet their basic needs, feel like they always have somewhere to turn and the support they need to navigate the challenging situations they may encounter,” she adds.

The United Way Alberta Northwest Period Promise campaign continues to raise money to install similar dispensers in as many as 20 schools in the Grande Prairie region. Tax receipts are available for donations of $20 or more, and for more information, or to donate, visit the United Way Northwest Alberta website.