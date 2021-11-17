Grande Prairie is among several cities across Alberta that will receive part of $21.5 million in additional funding to help address homelessness and domestic violence as we head into the winter. The funding will ensure services are available for vulnerable people such as a 24-7 emergency shelter and support for victims of domestic violence.

Of the $6.5 million for isolation facilities, 285 COVID-19 isolation spaces will be scattered around the province, including facilities in Grande Prairie and Peace River. Those sites aim to help take the pressure off the public health care system by helping shelter clients who get COVID to isolate and receive medical care if they don’t need to go to the hospital.

The $21.5 million will be distributed as follows. $13 million for emergency homeless shelters, $6.5 million for isolation facilities, and $2 million for emergency women’s homeless shelters. The funding will support the expansion of 14 homeless shelters, to ensure enough space is available while following physical distancing requirements. Funding will additionally support, where possible, 24-7 access to meal service, showers, laundry services, and connections to addictions and mental health services and housing.

The province says these supports will be in place until March 2022. The announcement was made by Premier Jason Kenney at the Hope Mission at the Herb Jamieson Centre in Edmonton.