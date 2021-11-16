The City of Grande Prairie has enacted a parking ban on priority 2 and permanent snow route roads across the municipality, as snow clearing crews continue to clean up the wintery mess left by mother nature.

The parking ban restricts parking on permanent snow routes, which includes most roads leading into and out of residential communities, Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. The city says bans are put into effect to ensure safe access to roadways during snow removal operations.