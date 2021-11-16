Mayor Jackie Clayton on hand for the announcement of Métis week. (Supplied by the City of Grande Prairie)

November 14th-20th has been recognized as Métis week in the City of Grande Prairie. On Monday, members of Métis Local 1990 joined Mayor Jackie Clayton and council members at the raising of the Metis flag at City Hall, a tradition in the municipality that stretches back to 2012.

Métis week recognizes the history of the Métis people in the Grande Prairie region, as well as presents an opportunity for education Métis history, stories, and culture. The Alberta RCMP has also raised a Métis flag at its “K” Division Headquarters in Edmonton.

In a release Tuesday, the RCMP says they are honoured to be engaged with Métis communities and peoples across Alberta, including the Métis settlements General Council and The Métis Nation of Alberta. Adding the promotion of a safer and healthier Métis community is a priority for the RCMP.