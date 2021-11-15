City of Grande Prairie snow removal crews have begun sanding and plowing priority one and two routes as the first real taste of winter weather blankets the region.

Priority one and two roads include roadways with high traffic volumes, and arterial roads, and are prioritized to ensure access for not only residents but emergency vehicles and transit. Once crews finish on the major roadways, and if enough snow has accumulated, they will turn their attention to residential roads. Residential areas get plowed in a two-week rotation, and target groups of communities Monday through Friday when needed.

The residential snow clearing schedule is as follows:

Monday: Crystal Heights, Crystal Landing, Hillside, Ivy Lake Estates, Mountview, Summit, and VLA/Montrose.

Tuesday: Country Club Estates, Countryside North and South, Country Club West, Patterson and South Patterson, Southview, and Signature Falls.

Wednesday: Avondale, Cobblestone, College Park, Fieldbrook, Highland Park, Riverstone, Smith, and Swanavon.

Thursday: Mission Heights, O’Brien Lake, Pinnacle Ridge, Stone Ridge, and Westpointe.

Friday: Arbour Hills, Copperwood, Crystal Lake Estates, Crystal Ridge, Gateway, Lakeland, Northridge, and Royal Oaks.

The city says if a neighbourhood is not completed in week one of the rotation, crews will return in week two to complete the area.