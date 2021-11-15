A Grande Prairie woman is among a group of volunteers province-wide trying to spread as much holiday cheer as they can to seniors across Alberta. The 2021 Christmas Card Drive aims to have at least one card delivered to every senior citizen in a long-term care facility across the province by the time the holidays roll around next month.

Organizer Nikki Demers says she first got involved last year when the COVID-19 lockdown forced many seniors, along with the rest of the province, to be isolated from family and friends.

“I think the pandemic has really forced people to really look and see what is important, and who is feeling the effects of it the most, and I feel it’s the seniors around us, it’s touched a lot of people’s hearts,” she says.

“We made it a mission to get a Christmas card and Christmas cheer to every senior citizen in the city, and that was the big lofty goal.”

Demers said they started with a pretty modest goal, hoping to collect around 100 cards. She says by the time the Elves, as they’re known, were ready to deliver the cards, she was at a loss for words. Demers adds they’ve already reached another level of holiday cheer in 2021.

“Before I knew it, I had 1,400 hand-delivered to every single care facility in the city, all the outlying areas, even as far out as Peace River,” she adds.

“We have over 5,000 cards accounted for, we have over 100 people writing cards, over 60 daycares, churches, and schools that are taking part.”

Anyone in Grande Prairie looking to drop off a card as part of the 2021 Christmas Card Drive can do so at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 location. The cut-off for cards to be dropped off is November 30th.