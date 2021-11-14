UPDATE: The special weather statement has ended.

The Grande Prairie area is slated to see wintery weather for the next couple of days. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region, saying the snow may fall until at least Tuesday morning.

“[Five to 10 centimetres] is expected for areas near Nordegg, Rocky Mountain House and Edson by Monday evening, while [two to five centimentres] can be expected for areas west and southwest of Edmonton. An additional [10 to 15 centimetres] is likely overnight Monday night from the B.C. border near Hinton and Grande Prairie east through Edmonton and into Saskatchewan for a total of [10 to 20 centimetres] by Tuesday morning.

In the City of Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for two to four centimetres of snow Sunday and another two to four centimetres Monday, followed by snow overnight Monday. There’s a chance the city could see more snowfall later in the week.

The white stuff could also be joined by wind Tuesday that could lead to drifting snow.