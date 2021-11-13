A fundraiser for Grande Prairie resident Jen Edwards is just 48 hours in and already near its $25,000 goal.

Edwards has been a resident of Grande Prairie her whole life. She is very active in the community through various charities and organizations. She does a lot for the elderly as well as younger people in the city. She was dealt some difficult news after being diagnosed with colon cancer a few days ago.

Linh Wisekal, a good friend of Jen’s is immensely grateful to the Grande Prairie community for supporting her good friend and her family in this difficult time after the diagnosis.

“It’s amazing, this all arose about a week and a half ago when my dear friend Jen Edwards received the news that she had colon cancer. It came at a bad time with how things are in her life and it was the last thing that she needed,” she says.

“She’s a single mom of 4 and a yoga teacher. With COVID-19 and all the restrictions, things have been challenging for her.”

Initially, Wisekal says that they set their goal for the fundraiser at $20,000, and at the time of setting that goal they weren’t sure if they would even reach that number.

“It’s exceeded what we could have even possibly hoped for. Time and time again, Grande Prairie always blows us away with the support and love, and what they’ve done for her,” she says.

Wisekal mentioned that they are less than $2,000 from their goal for Jen and they are so incredibly thankful for the love and support the community has shown to her friend. For more information, or if you would like to donate, visit this link.