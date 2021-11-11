Hundreds of Grande Prairie residents gathered at two Remembrance Day ceremonies to reflect and pay their respects. The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit 389 held its ceremony at the cenotaph in Jubilee Park and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #54 held its indoors at the Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The ANAVETS ceremony featured wreaths being laid down at the cenotaph, a moment of silence, the national anthem, poems including In Flanders Fields, as well as the playing of trumpets and bagpipes.

Bill Chalifoux of ANAVETS says it was great to see more people attending the ceremony after last year’s less public event.

“I was thrilled to see more people at the Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Gardens, that meant a lot to me. To see so many people here today as well felt amazing. It feels like things are starting to be more normal after a difficult year due to the pandemic.”

“We remember how much they’ve done for us and the sacrifices they’ve made. We will never forget them,” he adds.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney issued a statement on Remembrance Day, reminding Canadians to honour veterans every single day for their brave sacrifices.

“Today, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we pause solemnly to reflect and salute the heroic contributions that thousands of Canadian soldiers have made in war to secure the freedom and prosperity our country enjoys. In the battle-scarred fields of the First World War, bright poppies bloomed among the graves of the fallen. Many returned wounded and scarred – or never returned at all. We lost more than 65,000 brave Canadians in the First World War and more than 50,000 in conflicts since,” he says.

“These flowers and our thoughts are a modest remembrance of their sacrifice. We must be intentional in remembering and honouring their sacrifice. Please pause and take some time to remember our brave men and women who have served and who have died in the duty of protecting our freedom.”

