15 recovered and nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 110 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, seven new and four recovered cases of the virus were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 58 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Province-wide, 484 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 123 requiring the ICU. Across Alberta, 484 new cases were discovered on Tuesday from 11,169 tests for a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent.