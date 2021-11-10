From left to right. MLA Travis Toews, Reeve Tyler Olsen, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, and NPC CEO Geoff Bury. Supplied by David Vincent

A $2.5 billion clean energy plant is set to be built in the MD of Greenview.

Announced by Northern Petrochemical Corporation on Wednesday, the facility will convert blue methanol and blue hydrogen to blue ammonia in the Grande Prairie region.

CEO Geoff Bury believes a major impact of the project will be felt in the job market, as they’re hoping to keep the jobs as local as possible.

“The project will create up to 4,000 jobs during the construction period and about 400 full-time permanent jobs when the facility is operational,” he says. We also have a diversity and inclusion policy, which will ensure those jobs are available to everybody.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the decision to invest so heavily in alternative energy sources, shows that Alberta’s petrochemical strategy is working.

“The announcement of this huge new job-creating project adds even more momentum to Alberta’s exciting economic recovery,” Kenney adds.

MD of Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen says with the addition of such a mass scale project in the region and hopes to expand the impact it will have not on future generations.

“There is a good possibility of a partnership between Greenview Industrial Gateway and Grande Prairie Regional College… nothing has been agreed upon as of yet,” he adds.

Construction of the facility is slated for spring of 2023 and completed by fall of 2026.