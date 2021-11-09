12 recovered and nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 116 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Gradne Prairie, seven new and six recovered cases of the virus were also identified over the last 24 hours. 55 active cases remain in the region. Province-wide, 422 new cases were identified on Monday from 8,330, for a positivity rate of five per cent.

Across Alberta, 608 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 128 requiring the ICU.

As of November 8th, 72.7 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 65.8 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 71.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 64.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.