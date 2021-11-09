Peace Regional RCMP is investigating after a driver suffered severe eye damage after his car was struck by an object thrown from a truck.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 2:15 to 2:30 a.m. on October 22nd, when a truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 near the airport and an object was thrown out their window. The object, according to police, shattered the windshield of another vehicle traveling eastbound, resulting in the driving sustaining severe eye damage.

Mounties are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the detachment at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.