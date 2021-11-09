The annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign is set to kick off on November 12th, and the not-for-profit is looking for vaccinated volunteers to help ring the bells and reach the campaign goal of $575,000.

Kettle stations will be set up with different ways to donate, which will include both the famous kettle for coins and bills, as well as tap machines for debit and credit cards. Donations will also be accepted online and you can text GPHOPE to 30333.

Captain Peter Kim was thrilled with the turnout last year and is hoping for more of the same as the holidays are around the corner.

“I find that Grande Prairie is an amazing and generous community that really supports the needs of others, especially when we’re in a pandemic and many people have lost their jobs. People who weren’t affected by the pandemic were able to help generously last year,” he says.

“We are primarily looking at this as a financial campaign because we are looking at it as our operations costs for the year to ensure that we provide the best services to those in need. We hope that people will donate financially this year more than ever,” he adds.

Kim says they are always looking for volunteers and gave a snapshot of what a volunteer shift would look like for anyone interested in helping out.

“We’re going to have people at the kettles at different locations, whether it’s the mall or the supermarkets. They will stand there and man the kettles where people can donate cash into the kettles. People will also be able to tap their debit or credit card if they don’t have cash on hand. Tap donations will be accepted in the amounts of $5, $10, and $20.”

“We are hoping for vaccinated volunteers so that we can help mitigate some of that risk and keep people safe as well while this campaign is ongoing. We are grateful for anyone who is willing to help and we’re in desperate need of volunteers now,” he says.

During the 2021 Kettle Drive, the Salvation Army raised more than $600,000. As a result, more than 100,000 pounds of food were given out to those in need.