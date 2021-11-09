Southbound traffic on Highway 2 is open to just one lane southbound by the Town of Sexsmith. Emergency services are on the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Highway 2 and Township Road 734.

The RCMP says its preliminary investigation shows the semi was heading southbound when it hit the SUV heading east on Township Road 734 from the town. The woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not physically injured.

Drivers in the area are warned to expect delays. An investigation continues. Another crash has been reported five kilometres north of Sexsmith on Highway 2 as well.