Dozens gathered on Monday morning to celebrate the lives of Indigenous eterans during the special ceremony for Indigenous Veterans Day at the Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre on Monday.

Bill Chalifoux took part in the ceremony, representing Army Navy and Air Force Veterans Unit 389. He’s been with the ANAVETS for the last four years in Grande Prairie and says it’s important that we keep our fallen veterans in our thoughts not just today, but every day.

“I’m very happy to be here today. There are many Indigenous veterans that have passed on and we’ve been remembering them each year, November 8th. We remember how much they’ve done for us and the sacrifices they’ve made. We will never forget them,” he adds.

Chalifoux adds that it’s important for people to not only take part in Remembrance Day ceremonies but to educate ourselves and each other on the battles and wars Indigenous veterans took part in. Chalifoux says he’d like to see a program started that educates people, especially younger people on just that.

A special plaque was also unveiled on behalf of the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association honouring the Indigenous members of ANAVETS Unit 389.