Trail users in the City of Grande Prairie are going to have to keep an eye out for potential detours the next week as the city is conducting slope repair on a handful of bridges across the municipality.

Crews will kick off the work Monday on the south side of the pedestrian bridge near the southeast end of Muskoseepi Park, which will close off a section of the Waxwing trail.

The city will then look to do similar repairs on 68 Avenue westbound bridge, the pedestrian bridge near Ernie Radbourne Pavilion, the pedestrian bridge near the southwest end of Muskoseepi Park and the walking bridge at Muskoseepi Park near 71 Avenue.

Those using the trails are being asked to remain cautious near any of the construction zones, and obey all signage placed on site. Work is expected to be wrapped up on all the bridges on November 17th.