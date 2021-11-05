Another COVID-19 related death is being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The deceased was a female in her 80s and Alberta Health Services says the case involved pre-existing conditions. It’s the 52 COVID-19 related death in the municipality and was among five reported across Alberta on Thursday.

Eight new and seven recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the city over the last 24 hours. 133 active cases of the virus remain in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, six new and two recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified on Thursday. 55 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 516 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported on Thursday from 12,388 tests for a positivity rate of 4.16 percent. Province-wide, 677 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 146 requiring the ICU.