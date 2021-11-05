Red Deer RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old man, who is believed to be in Grande Prairie. Chayse Mackay is wanted on several counts of sexual assault, uttering threats, and failing to attend court.

Mackay is described as 5’9, 220 lbs, with brown hair, and green eyes.

The RCMP believes he poses a threat to public safety and is urging anyone that sees him to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP or the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment.