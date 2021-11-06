The public is invited to take part in a special ceremony on Monday as part of Indigenous Veterans Day.

Renee Charbonneau with the Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre says they’re thrilled to be able to continue to hold these important events in the city. She says despite the significance of the time of year for veterans, a day specifically honouring Indigenous heroes was only federally recognized in 1994.

“Instead of making it about the fallen, the Indigenous peoples wanted to make it about their warriors, their veterans, those who made it home,” she says.

“Those who suffer from PTSD, and have those kinds of issues and challenges, and they wanted to honour them and thank them to do a job that takes a special person to do,” she adds.

Charbonneau says in addition to a smudging ceremony, there will also be performances paying tribute to both the veterans, and warriors.

“We have a drummer who sings an honour song, we have a piper who is going to be doing the military side of things,” she says. “The beautiful side of this whole ceremony is it brings the two words together in a beautiful blend.”

The event will be open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre.