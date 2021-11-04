CN Rail will close a section of Township Road 730 between Range Road 110 and Highway 43 to repair the railway crossing on November 5th. The closure will start at approximately 9 A.M. and is expected to re-open around 6 P.M.

Drivers in the area are being told to detour using Range Road 110, Highway 671, and Highway 43. Traffic may be delayed during the detour and commuters are advised to be careful and allow extra time for travel.

More information on the closure can be found on the map posted above.