Grande Prairie businesses are reminded to apply for a business licence before the grace period ends December 1st, to avoid penalties. The grace period has been in effect since May 1st, allowing new businesses the opportunity to adjust to new requirements, application processes, and guidelines.

All businesses are required to have a business license, except when they are exempt due to provincial legislation. Any businesses without licences after December 1st will be fined $500 per day if they are operational. There is no cost to apply for a business licence in Grande Prairie, as long as they are operating within the city’s commercial and industrial areas.

Businesses can apply for their business licence online on the City website. For more information about the new business bylaw, fees, different business categories or to apply for a business licence, visit the city website here.