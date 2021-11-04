The Grande Prairie RCMP is warning residents of a new scam making the rounds on social media when it comes to lost pets.

Mounties say they’ve received reports of owners of lost pets receiving phone calls from unknown numbers in response to a post they made about a lost furry friend. Police say the scammer in the reported incidents claims they have found the lost animal, but demands money be transferred to them before the pet is returned. The RCMP says the fraudsters have no animal to return, and would at that point take the money and vanish.

Police say it’s a scam being reported throughout the province, and are urging anyone who is approached in such a way to immediately contact the authorities and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center.