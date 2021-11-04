The United Way Alberta Northwest has launched a new fundraiser looking to fulfill the ‘period promise’ with a pilot project to install barrier-free feminine hygiene product dispensers in schools across the region.

Executive Director Jamie Craig says the fundraiser began with a generous donation from the Swan City Rotary Club to help purchase the dispensers and products to fill them for five schools. She adds there is an educational aspect to the fundraiser as well, with the hopes of also creating awareness of just how big of a problem period poverty is.

“1 in 7 girls miss school because of their period, I think it’s something people don’t like to talk about, we have to normalize the conversation,” she says.

“This isn’t just in schools, we want people to take the period promise and have this in their workplaces, have readily available products for individuals.”

Craig says while the initial goal for the fundraiser is approximately $20,000, which would be enough to see products and dispensers in as many as 12 schools in the region. The hope is they will continue raising money and follow the precedent set in other provinces to expand the reach of the program.

“United Way in BC actually did this and now the BC government has built into their education budget to replenish these dispensers in all schools,” she says.

“It’s a really great campaign, and our hope here in Alberta is our provincial government will then continue to fill these dispensers in all of the schools, and I mean all, elementary, junior high, and high schools across Alberta.”

Tax receipts are available for donations of $20 or more, and for more information, or to donate, visit the United Way Northwest Alberta website.